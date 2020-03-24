ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) PT Lowered to $62.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.83% from the stock’s previous close.

EXLS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $86.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Shares of EXLS traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 19,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,764. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ExlService has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. ExlService’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $57,552.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,867. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $90,841.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $18,032.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,165 shares of company stock worth $1,966,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $25,030,000. Acadian Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management now owns 50,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 35,595 shares during the last quarter. Russell Frank Co boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 342.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 59,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 45,788 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Finally, TFS Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 295.3% during the 4th quarter. TFS Capital LLC now owns 49,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 37,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

