Exosis (EXO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $57,848.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Exosis has a total market cap of $62,292.43 and $57,848.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. During the last week, Exosis has traded up 99.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,649.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.07 or 0.02061329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.20 or 0.03386761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00597747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015266 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00703294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00074657 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00024983 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00486092 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015009 BTC.

About Exosis

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 522,497 coins and its circulating supply is 357,497 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

