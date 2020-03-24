Expanse 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,659.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BiteBTC, Bittrex and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $470,931.84 and $5,659.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

