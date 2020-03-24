Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 193.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,099 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,721,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,948 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,024,000 after buying an additional 15,746 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,766 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Expedia Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. BidaskClub raised shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.48.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 327,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,652. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.67. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

