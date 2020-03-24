Experian (LON:EXPN) PT Lowered to GBX 2,200 at Credit Suisse Group

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EXPN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Experian to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Experian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,385 ($31.37).

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 1,973 ($25.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72. Experian has a one year low of GBX 1,997 ($26.27) and a one year high of GBX 2,926 ($38.49). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,583.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,532.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In related news, insider Mike Rogers purchased 6,000 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,242 ($29.49) per share, for a total transaction of £134,520 ($176,953.43).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

