Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lifted by H&H International Investment LLC

H&H International Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.8% of H&H International Investment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $34,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $48,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $3.63 on Tuesday, reaching $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,817,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,957,120. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.