Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,986 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after acquiring an additional 157,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,334,000 after acquiring an additional 269,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,740,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,111,000 after acquiring an additional 61,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.