Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lessened by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,030 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

XOM stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 19,115,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,957,120. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.