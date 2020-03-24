Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Raised by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 4.9% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,334,000 after buying an additional 269,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,281,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,365,000 after buying an additional 650,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $2.96 on Tuesday, hitting $34.41. 19,115,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,957,120. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

