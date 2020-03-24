Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by H&H International Investment LLC

H&H International Investment LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 9.4% of H&H International Investment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $184,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,200 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,400,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $492,759,000 after purchasing an additional 400,352 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,245 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Facebook by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,859 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $9.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.32. 12,568,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,586,368. The company has a market cap of $438.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.94 and a 200-day moving average of $195.65.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.95.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,970 shares of company stock worth $17,377,152. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

