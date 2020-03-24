Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Boosted by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.5% of Fosun International Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Facebook by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $7.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.43. 15,440,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,586,368. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.94 and a 200 day moving average of $195.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.95.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,970 shares of company stock worth $17,377,152 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

