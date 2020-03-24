Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.42% of Facebook worth $2,478,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 10.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded up $9.22 on Tuesday, reaching $157.32. 12,568,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,586,368. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.95.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,970 shares of company stock worth $17,377,152. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

