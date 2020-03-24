Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.27.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.55 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 32.84% and a negative net margin of 39.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

