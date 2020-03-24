Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Position Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 5,732.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,862 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of Farfetch worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 602.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 180,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 154.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 36,433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth $2,801,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

