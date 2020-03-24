Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,527 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Fastenal worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.