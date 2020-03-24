Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby Sells 10,000 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,482.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Friday, March 6th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $216,900.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $244,100.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $214,300.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $201,100.00.

Shares of FSLY stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.68. 2,381,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,454. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -26.69. Fastly Inc has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLY. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fastly from to in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 531.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.