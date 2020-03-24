Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) versus Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Head to Head Review

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -919.00% -49.94% -36.92% Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -103.42% -89.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $10.68 million 169.92 -$98.15 million ($1.44) -16.60 Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$290.98 million ($5.67) -1.65

Fate Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atara Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fate Therapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 0 2 15 0 2.88 Atara Biotherapeutics 1 3 7 0 2.55

Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $34.18, indicating a potential upside of 43.00%. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $29.88, indicating a potential upside of 219.52%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system. Its products include ProHema, ProTmune, Adaptive NK, iPSC-derived NK, Programmed CD34 and T cell therapy. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The company is also developing next-generation CAR T immunotherapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and autoimmune and viral diseases, including ATA2271 for mesothelin; ATA2321 for acute myeloid leukemia; and ATA2431 and ATA3219 for B-cell lymphomas, as well as ATA188 and ATA190 that are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. In addition, it is developing ATA621 against the BK and JC viruses; ATA368 for patients with human papillomavirus and associated cancers; ATA520 to treat Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230 against cytomegalovirus and related diseases. The company has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute; and strategic collaboration with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

