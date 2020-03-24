Feathercoin (FTC) One Day Volume Hits $2,045.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, QBTC and CoinExchange. Feathercoin has a market cap of $1.78 million and $2,045.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 271,987,800 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, QBTC, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

