Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.63% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $61,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.09.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $9.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.08. 935,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $65.55 and a 52-week high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.