FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $2,310,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $111.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $183.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

