FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 19,349 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of FedEx worth $49,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Argus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

FDX opened at $111.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.57. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

