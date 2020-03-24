FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,771 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 24,667 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $111.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of -80.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.38 and a 200 day moving average of $150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $183.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

