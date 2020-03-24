Ferro Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 4,932 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,022% compared to the average volume of 158 call options.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 419.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ferro from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Ferro to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ferro has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $700.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.08.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Ferro had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $245.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

