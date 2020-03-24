Fetch.ai (FET) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.94 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bitbns, Korbit and IDEX. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $9.68 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00051297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.39 or 0.04186667 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00065513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00037069 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015065 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011003 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,271,985 tokens. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, KuCoin, Bittrex, Coinall, Dcoin, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Bitrabbit, WazirX, HitBTC, BitMax, Bitbns, BitAsset, Korbit, BiKi, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

