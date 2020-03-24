FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of FGL worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FGL in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in FGL by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 60,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FGL by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,047,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,323 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in FGL by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 318,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FGL by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FGL alerts:

FG stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. FGL Holdings has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.60.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FGL Holdings will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. FGL’s payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

Several research firms have commented on FG. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of FGL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FGL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG).

Receive News & Ratings for FGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.