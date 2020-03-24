Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) Given a €6.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) has been assigned a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.59 ($16.97).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a twelve month low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a twelve month high of €9.08 ($10.56).

