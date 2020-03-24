Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 186,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 61,205 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 25,552 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,016,000 after buying an additional 40,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $158,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

