Financial Comparison: CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) vs. Atento (OTCMKTS:ATTO)

CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) and Atento (NYSE:ATTO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CHORUS LTD/S and Atento, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHORUS LTD/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atento 0 1 1 0 2.50

Atento has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 450.00%. Given Atento’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atento is more favorable than CHORUS LTD/S.

Risk and Volatility

CHORUS LTD/S has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atento has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CHORUS LTD/S and Atento’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHORUS LTD/S $650.58 million 2.30 $35.54 million N/A N/A Atento $1.71 billion 0.04 -$81.30 million ($0.32) -3.13

CHORUS LTD/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atento.

Profitability

This table compares CHORUS LTD/S and Atento’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHORUS LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Atento -4.76% -6.18% -1.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.1% of Atento shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CHORUS LTD/S beats Atento on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHORUS LTD/S Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

Atento Company Profile

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Findel, Luxembourg.

