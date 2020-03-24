FintruX Network (FTX) Achieves Market Cap of $623,579.14

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Liquid and HitBTC. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $623,579.14 and approximately $888.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.47 or 0.02609529 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00185371 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00033408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

