FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Purchased by Lannebo Fonder AB

Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,500 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. FireEye comprises 2.3% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lannebo Fonder AB owned approximately 0.24% of FireEye worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,499,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,591,271 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $92,424,000 after purchasing an additional 614,683 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,225,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,114,356 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 264,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of FireEye by 3,511.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 241,972 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 235,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get FireEye alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FEYE shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FireEye from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.19.

FEYE stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 142,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.99. FireEye Inc has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FireEye Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.