Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Upgraded at TD Securities

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$11.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$14.50. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock traded up C$0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.64. 111,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.12, a current ratio of 12.45 and a quick ratio of 12.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$7.73 and a 52-week high of C$15.45.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathon Mair bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$896,328.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

