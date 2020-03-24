Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s (FC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of TSE:FC opened at C$7.74 on Friday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$7.73 and a 52-week high of C$15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $278.25 million and a P/E ratio of 7.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.12, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a current ratio of 12.45.

In related news, Director Jonathon Mair purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.62 per share, with a total value of C$31,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at C$896,328.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

