First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) PT Lowered to $4.50

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s current price.

FBP has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

FBP stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.50.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,708,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,063,000 after buying an additional 377,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,509,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,838,000 after buying an additional 1,676,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,509,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,838,000 after buying an additional 1,676,917 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,362,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,915,000 after buying an additional 190,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

