First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Given New $6.00 Price Target at B. Riley

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $7.40 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AG. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE:AG opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 980,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 344,347 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 421,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 72,147 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 89.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 49,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 23,566 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976,427 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

