First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Midwest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.22.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.08%. Analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

