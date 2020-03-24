First National Financial (TSE:FN) PT Lowered to C$21.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.22% from the stock’s previous close.

FN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities raised shares of First National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

TSE FN traded up C$0.29 on Tuesday, hitting C$21.26. 69,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,367. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 7.32. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$18.75 and a 12 month high of C$44.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,568.82.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

