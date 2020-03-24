First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Lowered to $88.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.57.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 4,249.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,831,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605,945 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $675,106,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $462,618,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 112.9% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 4,734,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,888 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $211,296,000.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.