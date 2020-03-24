First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,620 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sanofi by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,316,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,859 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,060,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,235,000 after purchasing an additional 337,755 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Sanofi by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 294,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 250,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE SNY opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. Research analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

