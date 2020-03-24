First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2,852.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 148,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,971,000 after buying an additional 143,549 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $233.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $182.77 and a one year high of $319.22. The company has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

