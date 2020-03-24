First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 309.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,250 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,661 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 645.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 571.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,057 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $165,727.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,338 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $2,116,276.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,853,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,724 shares of company stock worth $5,022,030. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $113.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.33. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPLK. First Analysis cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

