First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 24,917 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,917 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 67,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $60.17.

