First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.54.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.44.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

