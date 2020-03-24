First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,269,000 after purchasing an additional 79,928 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $8,699,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 532,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,524,000 after purchasing an additional 90,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,303,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,000,000 after purchasing an additional 446,005 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $81.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.65.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

