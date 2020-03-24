First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,613 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $156.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.75.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

