First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,779 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,478,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,146,000 after acquiring an additional 445,041 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 662,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,715,000 after acquiring an additional 168,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,519,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $757,474,000 after acquiring an additional 289,290 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.94.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,449.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average is $102.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.