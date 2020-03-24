First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 207.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,234 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $763,460,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,261,194 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 603,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,776,000 after buying an additional 275,613 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $55,117,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.61.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,514 shares of company stock worth $47,186,413. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $172.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $266.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

