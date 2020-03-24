First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 646.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,559 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 84,496 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Rio Tinto by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,408.33.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.