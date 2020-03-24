First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $5.65 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kellogg from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,809,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,201,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of K opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average is $65.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

