First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PH stock opened at $97.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.73. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $215.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.08.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

