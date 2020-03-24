First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $6.56 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,100,000 after buying an additional 55,616 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,069.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GPN opened at $116.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $203.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.88.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

